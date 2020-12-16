https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/bill-barr-resignation-letter

Attorney General Bill Barr has announced his resignation from the Justice Department effective Dec. 23. In a written statement, Barr said President Donald Trump had been “met by a partisan onslaught … in which no tactic, no matter how abusive and deceitful was out of bounds” and lamented what he called an effort to “cripple, if not oust [the Trump] administration with frenzied and baseless accusations of collusion with Russia.”

On the “Glenn Beck Radio Program,” Glenn wanted to know what exactly Bill Barr has done about those “baseless accusations”?

“Where was Bill Barr on the actual … ‘campaign to cripple, if not oust your [Trump’s] campaign with frenzied and baseless accusations of collusion with Russia’,” Glenn asked, quoting the attorney general’s letter. “Where were you? Where is the document you said you were going to provide back in August? Where is the evidence of it?”

Glenn argued that Barr is, once again, dividing the American people. His letter acknowledges an effort to cripple the Trump administration “with frenzied and baseless accusations of collusion with Russia” and yet he failed to take the action needed for justice to be served. So, how will we ever regain trust in the American system?

Watch the video below to catch more of the conversation:







Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

