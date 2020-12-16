https://thenewamerican.com/globalists-in-congress-push-for-green-card-giveaway-bill/

Despite Joe Biden’s promise to open the floodgates to mass migration, globalists are not content to wait until his expected inauguration on January 20 to begin implementing his open-borders agenda. Members of Congress are seeking to pass a major foreign worker bill before the year ends. This bill would significantly change the U.S. legal immigration system, benefit the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) espionage in America, promote the outsourcing of jobs to non-citizens, and encourage greater movement of foreign workers into the country. It is possible Congress will try hiding this measure within a “must-pass” government funding bill.

On February 7, 2019, Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) introduced S. 386, the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act, while Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) introduced the House version of the bill, H.R. 1044 on the same day.

The House of Representatives passed H.R. 1044 on July 10, 2019. That bill has 311 co-sponsors and easily passed on a 365-to-65 vote, illustrating its broad support within Congress. S. 386 appeared stalled in the Senate until August 2020, when Senator Lee reached an agreement with fellow Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) that would enable the bill’s passage. The bill was originally blocked from passing, but on December 2, 2020, after some further changes to the bill text, the Senate passed H.R. 1044 by unanimous consent — without debate and without a recorded roll call vote.

Because the Senate passed the House version with amendments, both chambers will need to reconcile the bill and have at least one chamber hold a re-vote. It is also possible that Congress may attach the bill to a larger piece of legislation, such as a spending bill that must be passed by the end of December 18. Members of the House, including Representative Lofgren, are advocating this.

In an August op-ed in the Miami Herald, Senator Rick Scott of Florida noted:

Very few Americans realize that right now the United States Senate is considering a massive overhaul to our nation’s immigration system. And, in true Washington fashion, the shocking truth is that it could pass without even a single vote in the United States Senate. You read that correctly: a major change to our immigration system is being considered under “unanimous consent” in the US Senate, which means this bill could pass without a vote ever occurring.

The White House has not been clear on what President Trump will do should the bill reach his desk.

If signed into law, this bill would abolish per-country caps on employment-based (EB) visas; currently, not more than seven percent of EB visas can go to citizens of any one country. Since 75 percent of EB visa applications come from China and India, those two countries would benefit most. In fact, according to a news report, Chinese elites expect to benefit the most from this bill. And, as retired Brigadier General Robert Spalding notes, the CCP uses visas, including worker visas, to engage in espionage against the United States. S.386/H.R.1044 would be a gift to the CCP right when its subversion is being uncovered.

Equally concerning, S. 386/H.R. 1044 would accelerate the outsourcing of jobs to noncitizens, replacing Americans. If passed, it would create a “Green Card Lite” status for foreign workers. Currently, the federal government hands out 140,000 green cards annually to foreign workers who are nominated by the companies that sponsor them, and not more than 20,000 can be for applicants of the same country. As it is, this number is large for the United States but miniscule compared to the number of migrants who seek green cards.

Because of this, a massive backlog of 1.3 million foreign worker green-card applicants exists. Under S.386/H.R.1044, after two years of applying for a green card, these workers would gain the ability to live and work anywhere they wish while still waiting for a green card. Not only would this allow hundreds of thousands of extra foreign workers to take the jobs of American citizens during a government-induced economic slowdown, but it, along with the abolition of per-country caps, would encourage even more foreign workers to apply and migrate to the United States. Already, the increasing immigration levels from India to the United States is encouraging further legal and illegal migration from the country, and advocates on both sides of the debate expect further green-card giveaways following this. Furthermore, this “green card giveaway” mostly benefits Big Tech companies, which are already favored by the government and have a disproportionate amount of power.

It is astonishing that “the biggest immigration story in 30 years,” as John Miano, an attorney with the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI), calls it, is getting so little media attention and has very little opposition in Congress — even Senator Scott, following his aforementioned op-ed, allowed it to pass. Even more astonishing is the effect this bill would have on the U.S. immigration system and, by extension, the country.

As The John Birch Society has warned for many years, the globalist establishment of both political parties is using mass migration “to alter the nature of our constitutional Republic.” By importing significant numbers of individuals from cultures with no knowledge or understanding of the U.S. Constitution and the Founding Fathers’ philosophical principles, they are able to reshape the nation to their liking.

This is demonstrated in the political beliefs of migrants. For example, a 2014 Pew Research Center survey found that Democrat-leaning immigrants significantly outnumber Republican Party-leaning immigrants, with the former quadrupling the latter in some cases. Pew also found that immigrant and second-generation Hispanics in the U.S. are significantly more likely to support an expansive government than third-generation Hispanics.

Already, naturalized citizens will contribute a record proportion of eligible voters in the 2020 elections, and those living in swing states naturalized since 2014 will exceed their 2016 margins of victory in the upcoming elections. While immigration per se is not necessarily bad, globalist elites, or the Deep State, in both the United States and Europe have been weaponizing it en masse to achieve their Marxist vision of society.

A good way to begin pushing back against their anti-American agenda is to defeat S. 386 and H.R. 1044. In addition to benefiting CCP espionage, this bill will displace qualified American workers and lead to an even greater immigration influx than what is already occurring. The exceptional level of freedom secured by our Constitution is too important to lose, whether through mass migration or other means.

To urge your U.S. representative and senators to reject S.386/H.R.1044, visit The John Birch Society’s legislative alert here.

