Less than a month before this year’s election, Twitter announced changes they said were designed to “bring more context and encourage thoughtful consideration before Tweeting.”

Those changes have been rolled back. Here’s Twitter’s explanation:

People have noticed that the timing of all this was… interesting:

Total coincidence and completely unrelated to the election having turned out the way they no doubt hoped.

When will the next tweak take place?

Not that this had anything to do with the election!

