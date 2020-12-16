https://justthenews.com/government/congress/sen-graham-says-special-counsel-should-be-appointed-probe-hunter-biden?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is backing the idea of appointing a special counsel to investigate the overseas business dealings of Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

“I am absolutely calling on the special counsel to look at all things Hunter Biden to see if he presents a conflict with the Biden administration regarding his business dealings in Ukraine, which is overrun with Russian agents, and any activity he had with the Chinese government,” Graham, a South Carolina Republican and one of President Trump’s closest Capitol Hill allies, said Wednesday.

Graham commented on the hypocrisy of the consistent calls for a special counsel to be appointed pertaining to President Trump’s 2016 campaign’s relationship with Russia, but not over questionable financial ties and foreign relationships related to Hunter Biden.

“Let me just say this: If you believe a special counsel is needed to look at the Trump world regarding Russia, how can you say that there’s no need for a special counsel regarding Hunter Biden?” Graham asked.

Hunter Biden is under investigation by federal authorities in Delaware for his various financial ties to overseas businesses, many of which were conceived when his father was vice president.

Graham is not the only member of the GOP caucus calling for a special counsel appointment.

Republican Rep. Ken Buck, of Colorado, wrote a letter to Attorney General Barr earlier this month arguing that an investigation into Hunter Biden “is critical to defending the integrity of our republic and ensuring a potential Biden administration will not be the subject of undue foreign interference.”

However, some Republicans feel a special counsel investigation may be overkill.

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee, said last week, “To single out one individual with a special counsel – I don’t think that’s necessary unless more information comes to light.”

On Wednesday, Joe Biden told reporters, for the first time since news broke of the Delaware state’s attorney investigation into his son was revealed, that he is “confident” his son “did nothing wrong.”

