https://hannity.com/media-room/grahams-stand-if-you-believe-a-special-counsel-was-needed-on-russia-we-need-one-for-hunter-biden/

GRAHAM’S STAND: ‘If You Believe a Special Counsel Was Needed’ on Russia, We Need One for Hunter Biden

Senator Lindsey Graham urged the White House and Department of Justice to appoint a special counsel Wednesday to investigate allegations of corruption, fraud, and nefarious business dealings surrounding Hunter Biden.

The post GRAHAM’S STAND: ‘If You Believe a Special Counsel Was Needed’ on Russia, We Need One for Hunter Biden appeared first on Sean Hannity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

