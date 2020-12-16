https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/grenell-swalwell-china-spy/2020/12/16/id/1001846

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell is warning that China is exercising a vast espionage campaign that goes beyond the revelation of the alleged affair between Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and a China spy.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Tuesday, Grenell lamented the reach of China’s spy efforts in the United States.

“Look, my point … is that what’s the tip of the iceberg is members of Congress, governors, local officials being leveraged by the Chinese — this has been going on for years and Eric Swalwell has been part of the distraction campaign,” Grenell said.

“He has tried to downplay the very serious problems we’ve had with Chinese spies and leverage, has tried to play the game of ‘look over there’ and really tried to create something that is not there with Russia.

“Look, Russia is a problem. But China is a crisis,” Grenell declared.

Intelligence officials have alleged China spy Christine Fang infiltrated the offices of multiple politicians in the San Francisco area — including Swalwell, Axios first reported.

In his Tuesday interview on “Hannity,” Grenell said Swalwell needs to reveal more.

“If the Gang of Eight, which are the leaders in Congress to watch over intel, if they are not going to have a classified briefing, then we need to start having members of Congress step up, go around the Gang of Eight, and ask for this classified briefing,” he said.

“No more excuses of what Eric was dealing with was classified information so he can’t talk about it. The intelligence community knows exactly what the problem is and we are having a crisis when it comes to the infiltration of Chinese spies in academia and in our political circles.”

Grenell posted a portion of his interview on social media.

