https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/16/hemingway-corporate-media-is-hiding-the-chinese-spy-story-because-theyre-compromised/

Corporate media is deliberately refusing to cover California Democrat Eric Swalwell’s relationship with a Chinese spy despite his position on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway said on Fox News on Tuesday.

“I think one of the reasons why the media haven’t covered this like they should have is that the media themselves are one of the institutions that seem to be compromised by China,” Hemingway said.

“They either support China or they’re afraid of being in kind of crosshairs. And this makes it even more difficult for the American people to really learn what’s at risk here,” she added.

While China was successful in infiltrating multiple Democrat politicians through an agent named Christine Fang, who gathered information to send back to the Chinese Communist Party, Hemingway noted that outlets such as The New York Times have yet to inform their readers of this significant national security breach.

The problem with refusing to cover this story, she continued, is that the House committee Swalwell sits on is devoted to examining the threats presented by countries such as China, but are often “hijacked” to accomplish political means instead of eliminating actual threats.

“What is so disconcerting about this particular situation is that the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence really should have been spending a lot of time on this threat. That’s kind of what they exist for,” Hemingway said. “But every time in the previous years that Devin Nunes or Republicans tried to focus on China, the hearings were hijacked by Democrats, whether it was Swalwell or [Rep. Adam] Schiff, to talk about Russia and the Russia collusion hoax.”

While Hemingway acknowledged that Russia “is also a bad actor and needs to it needs oversight,” she noted that China’s ability to hack and spy on Americans and American politicians have become “out of control” and should be addressed.

