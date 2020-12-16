https://www.theepochtimes.com/herd-immunity-through-vaccination-wont-come-until-mid-2021-health-official_3621027.html

Herd immunity through COVID-19 vaccinations will not happen until next year, a health official said Thursday. Herd immunity “will happen when 70 or 80 percent of the American people have immunity against against COVID,” Adm. Brett Giroir, President Donald Trump’s testing czar, said on CNN’s “New Day.” “That’s when you really see the pandemic dissipate. And it will go away, we will end the pandemic.” The initial tranches of vaccines are “immunizing for impact,” according to Giroir. One of the groups being immunized are those in long-term care facilities. That could quickly lead to preventing COVID-19 in nursing homes, which would lower the mortality rate and the hospitalization rate dramatically, he argued. The impact will be seen “almost immediately,” Giroir said. “But herd immunity, when the pandemic really ends and goes away, that’s not until the late spring, early summer” of 2021. Americans should continue adhering to public health guidance like …

