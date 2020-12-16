https://www.waynedupree.com/2020/12/gop-leaders-have-chosen-sides/

The Democrats want to rule us and reject the thought that THEY are OUR employees. This election is a prelude to the employers (we the people) taking the firing of those employees literally. The result will not be “just” a jail term. It will be termination.

Politicians take note…you are pre-declaring which side you are on. Once the battlefield goes hot, there will be little to no chance of changing your mind. Hey GOP, you thought you could skate by and hope we would think your token support would be enough; it isn’t. You’re done in our minds.

Democrats spent the last years lying and fraudulently accusing Pres. Trump of collusion with Russia, financial crimes, and other nonsense making what he accomplished truly amazing. She can expect the same treatment as she gave, and none of this get to work stuff. Biden should be ready for impeachment in about six months and has already been guilty of colluding with China, in collaboration with his son, against the USA. Certainly, sufficient crimes to be impeached. If any Democrat thinks that we are just going to forget what they did to Trump, they need to think again.

Here’s the question that the Dems will never answer. Before the pandemic, the economic numbers were fantastic and, in many cases, better than at any point in decades or the entire history of the country. This was especially true with minority and women’s jobs numbers. Now with the vaccine, it is agreed that things will be back to normal in about 1 year, early on in the Biden administration. If Biden never gets any of those economic numbers, using the same metrics, as good as Trump’s were, what will the media blame that on? Because we all know that blaming it on proven failed Dem economic policies won’t be an option.

Have you heard the new rallying cry? Democrats claim we need to turn the page and get back to work. Indeed, we must get to work. We must reach out to our representatives and let them know we will not accept new taxes, more regulation, open borders, bailing on allies, gutted military and law enforcement, further encroachment on Constitutionally guaranteed civil liberties and essential freedoms.

We must get to work to maintain freedom of speech in the face of Liberal violence, freedom of religion in the face of government oppression, the right to bear arms in the face of Liberal efforts to restrict firearms to law-abiding citizens so that only criminals and government jackboots are armed. We must resist the Liberal efforts to turn our family members into informers, to close schools so that children will go uneducated while union members prosper.

We must use every legal means at our disposal to ensure the survival of American values.

Yes, time heals all wounds, but someday, Americans will be able to look at these events without a cloud of partisanship. And when they do, they will see that a US political party, the Democratic Party cheated millions of voters because they knew the result of the 2020 election wouldn’t have been in their favor. History will not forget. Those politicians will become poster children for what un-American behavior looks like.

Unlike the Liberals, we must resist the temptation to use fraudulent documents, abuse the powers of office to persecute opponents, and squander millions on fruitless witch hunts hoping to substantiate known slanders and libel. We must get to work and work hard, with honor and integrity, to defend American values over the next four years so that we have an America worth saving in 2025.

One thing we know for sure. Biden is nothing like Trump, and it’s time to go to work. Biden has accomplished absolutely nothing during his career in politics while lining his own pocketbook; Trump has secured historic normalization of ties between Mid-East Countries and Israel. Trump has backed his line in the sand and has earned the respect of world leaders. Trump can also remember what he had for breakfast. On the order of getting to work, I couldn’t agree more; it’s time to follow the rabbit hole down the Hunter Biden criminal investigation as far as it goes, including the “Big Guy.”

Impeachment proceedings, anyone?

