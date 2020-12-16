https://redstate.com/setonmotley/2020/12/16/houses-lame-duck-no-surprises-act-is-overflowing-with-really-awful-surprises-n294835
About The Author
Related Posts
Is There Another Scenario That Makes Justice Alito's Dec. 8 Response Date Meaningful in Different Way?
December 5, 2020
Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr. Chat About Georgia Senate Runoffs, No Games Are Played (Watch)
December 9, 2020
First Man To Break Sound Barrier, Chuck Yeager, Dead at 97
December 8, 2020
The Polls Are Trash, Stop Citing Them for the Georgia Run-Offs
December 3, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy