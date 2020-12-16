https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ill-take-the-dominion-perjuroni-with-extra-cheese-please/
Dominion CEO states in Michigan hearing today that his company has never used Solarwinds. Pro tip: If you’re gonna remove the Solarwinds logo from your website, make sure you remove it from source code!
The archive doesn’t lie…
Dominion deleted the reference and link to “SolarWinds” from their website, but we have the archive still.
Now you see it… now you dont.https://t.co/oSdLXpWSJPhttps://t.co/JDWWFVfofr pic.twitter.com/NpuWdlS238
— Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 15, 2020
Doesn’t look good for Mitch McConnell…
FLASHBACK: “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell squashed two bills intended to ensure voting security…”
McConnell killed a voting security act that would have hammered Dominion, after receiving *thousands* from the foreign company’s lobbyists.🤔🔻https://t.co/MmedjAojM7 pic.twitter.com/cRoegIhlI7
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 15, 2020