Dominion CEO states in Michigan hearing today that his company has never used Solarwinds. Pro tip: If you’re gonna remove the Solarwinds logo from your website, make sure you remove it from source code!

Hat tip to TheDonald.win

The archive doesn’t lie…

Dominion deleted the reference and link to “SolarWinds” from their website, but we have the archive still.

Now you see it… now you dont.https://t.co/oSdLXpWSJPhttps://t.co/JDWWFVfofr pic.twitter.com/NpuWdlS238

