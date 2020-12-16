https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ill-take-the-dominion-perjuroni-with-extra-cheese-please/

Posted by Kane on December 16, 2020 3:45 am

Dominion CEO states in Michigan hearing today that his company has never used Solarwinds. Pro tip: If you’re gonna remove the Solarwinds logo from your website, make sure you remove it from source code!

Hat tip to TheDonald.win

The archive doesn’t lie…

Doesn’t look good for Mitch McConnell…

