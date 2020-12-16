https://www.dailywire.com/news/ivanka-vs-marco-speculation-swirls-that-first-daughter-will-run-for-senate

Ivanka Trump was busy hawking handbags when she suddenly found herself in the White House as a top adviser to the president.

The president happened to be her father, Donald Trump.

“In her role, she focuses on the education and economic empowerment of women and their families as well as job creation and economic growth through workforce development, skills training and entrepreneurship,” the White House says on its website.

Under the banner of her “Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative,” Ivanka Trump traveled to Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay in 2019 alone. “She has now created 14 million jobs,” Donald Trump claimed. “And they are being trained by these great companies, the greatest companies in the world because the government cannot train them.”

So Ivanka has gotten a taste of politics — and she wants more. Several top aides in the White House say she has lofty ambitions and may even run for president some day.

But in the meantime, speculation is beginning to swirl that she’ll run against Florida incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner — who also backed into a top White House post — recently shelled out $30 million for a nearly two-acre lot on the exclusive Indian Creek Island — dubbed “Billionaire’s Bunker” — north of Miami, The New York Post reported.

Florida is a perfect place for Ivanka to launch her political career, CNN reported.

“Trump has not ruled out a near-future run for office, nor has she publicly denied she has political ambitions of her own. Florida, which President Donald Trump won in 2016 and 2020, provides a potential opportunity for Ivanka Trump, should she choose to enter politics.”

“Ivanka definitely has political ambitions, no question about it,” the source told CNN. “She wants to run for something, but that still needs to be figured out.”

If Ivanka really wants to jump into politics, she has picked a good spot. Rubio’s seat is up for grabs in 2022 — and Rubio was a harsh critic of Trump in the 2016 Republican nomination race, although he did wind up supporting the president and later morphed into a loyal supporter of Trump once he the won election.

“I think she’d be the immediate frontrunner if she ran for U.S. Senate against Rubio, given her father’s popularity in the Sunshine State,” Adam C. Smith, former Tampa Bay Times political editor and now consultant with Mercury Public Affairs, told CNN. “Marco Rubio is up for reelection in 2022 and is expected to run again. But I wouldn’t think Rubio would deter her if she wanted to run. The last time Marco Rubio ran against a Trump in Florida, in the 2016 presidential primary, Rubio was crushed by 19 percentage points.”

A key in any race is name recognition — and Ivanka has that in spades.

“Normally, you’d expect a credible candidate for US Senate to spend years building a political and financial network, but those normal rules would not apply to Ivanka,” Smith said. “I think she’d be the immediate frontrunner if she ran for US Senate against Rubio, given her father’s popularity in the Sunshine State.”

Related: Lawyers For Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Threaten To Sue Lincoln Project

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

