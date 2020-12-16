https://www.dailywire.com/news/jameela-jamil-celebrities-are-useless-i-might-well-leave-hollywood

British actress Jameela Jamil said she “might well” leave Hollywood after trashing celebrities as “useless.”

Speaking with Angela Scanlon on the “Thanks a Million” podcast, “The Good Place” star noted that celebrities may well have been “exposed” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After being asked if “celebrities have been exposed,” Jamil replied: “Yeah. F**k ‘em. Just f**k ‘em all. F**k us all. We’re useless.”

“Sorry, no offense, but we’re crap,” she added. “I’ve always thought that we were crap, and so it’s been quite exciting to watch the rise of the people who are actually gonna make a real difference in this world.”

Jamil said that she might leave Hollywood altogether when she turns 40 to become an EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) therapist.

“I want to leave TV when I’m 40 entirely and become an EMDR therapist,” she said. “And I might well f***ing do that. I might just go away and just become a therapist.’”

On her own celebrity status, Jamil said that she landed in it by accident after stumbling onto “The Good Place.”

Jameela Jamil has been an outspoken abortion activist, previously scolding pro-lifers for being “pro birth.”

“You people are Pro birth. Not pro life,” Jamil said in 2019. “There are plenty of starving, homeless babies currently. Over 100k currently seeking foster care. You care about fetuses, [sic] Once they’re out the womb, you don’t give a f***.”

“Help the kids who are alive first, then call yourself ‘pro-life,’” she added.

Prior to that, Jamil boasted about having an abortion, hailing it as “best decision” of her life.

“To the people trolling me and (feminist) [Gloria Steinem] because we said there is no democracy without a woman’s right to choose…I SAID WHAT I F***ING SAID and you’re clueless if you think I’m going to take it back,” she said. “My life *is* more important to me than an unborn fetus’ one. Suck on that.”

Jamil also told Harper’s Bazaar she feels “very passionately about a woman’s right to choose” while stressing that abortion should be available for any reason whatsoever.

“People have abortions, sometimes a woman just wants her liberty, and we have to normalize that it’s okay just to make that choice for yourself, because your life is as important as a newborn life that doesn’t even exist yet,” she told the magazine.

“It took me a while to understand that the first step in every authoritarian regime is controlling reproduction, and that means controlling us,” feminist Gloria Steinem interjected into the conversation. “Unless we — men and women — have power over our own bodies and voices, there is no such thing as democracy.”

“[E]very authoritarian regime that I have ever read about, including Hitler’s rise to power, every regime starts with controlling reproduction and that means controlling women’s bodies,” Steinem added.

RELATED: ‘SUCK ON THAT’: Abortion-Loving Jameela Jamil Posts Expletive-Laced Tweet Ripping ‘Clueless’ Pro-Lifers

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

