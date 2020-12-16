http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/S780ZrWZpMY/

Mackenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, is donating $1 billion a month to various charities. Many of Scott’s donations have gone to left-wing institutions and initiatives. In July, it was revealed that Scott had donated $1.7 billion to a variety of progressive causes.

According to a report by Recode, Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is donating $1 billion each month to various charities. In 2019, just months after her divorce, Bezos signed the Giving Pledge, an initiative by millionaires and billionaires who have promised to donate half of their net worth over their lifetime.

Since her divorce, Scott has consistently promised to donate more of her health to charity than her ex-husband. In various blog posts, Scott has criticized the ballooning of billionaire wealth during the pandemic.

“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling. Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty,” Scott wrote in a blog post. “Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”

“Not only are non-profits chronically underfunded, they are also chronically diverted from their work by fundraising, and by burdensome reporting requirements that donors often place on them,” Scott continued. “the entire commitment would be paid upfront and left unrestricted in order to provide them with maximum flexibility.”

Breitbart News reported in July 2020 that Scott had donated $1.7 billion to historically black colleges and organizations that promote progressive causes. $133 million of the donation went to organizations that promote “gender equity.” Another $55 million went to organizations that work to build “empathy.”

Jeff Bezos, whose net worth grew an estimated $48 billion in 2020, has also participated in charitable giving. Breitbart News reported in February that Bezos donated $10 billion to an organization that is working to combat climate change. Bezos was criticized by some who pointed out that his large private jet contributes to pollution in the environment.

