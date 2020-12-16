https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/joe-biden-asked-son-hunter-press-conference-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden gave a speech from Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday with Kamala Harris joining him on a big screen.

Biden sounded hoarse as he announced Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his ‘nominee’ for secretary of transportation.

Buttigieg was ahead of Joe Biden during the primaries but bowed out when he was told to so now Biden is rewarding him.

A reporter shouted a question about Hunter Biden as Joe Biden’s presser wrapped up.

The mainstream media has finally decided to report on the federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s criminal dealings with China and other countries now that Election Day is behind us.

Joe Biden again on Wednesday was asked about his crackhead son Hunter Biden.

“Are you confident your son Hunter did nothing wrong?”

Joe Biden: “I’m confident.”

Biden shuffled away from the lectern as reporters shouted questions.

WATCH:

Reporter: “Are you confident your son Hunter did nothing wrong?” President-elect Joe Biden: “I’m confident.” pic.twitter.com/iKITHrYt09 — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2020

