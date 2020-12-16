https://www.dailywire.com/news/joe-biden-breaks-his-silence-confident-hunter-biden-did-nothing-wrong

Democrat Joe Biden told Fox News on Wednesday that he is “confident” his son Hunter, who is under investigation by Federal authorities, did nothing wrong, despite allegations that Hunter Biden hid income from overseas business dealings.

The interview, Fox News notes, marks the first time Joe Biden has spoken publicly about the investigation, despite persistent rumors about Hunter Biden’s work abroad, specifically with oil and gas company Burisma, which operates out of Ukraine. During the presidential campaign, Joe Biden was dogged by reports that Hunter inappropriately leveraged his connections with his father and with the Obama White House.

“Are you confident your son Hunter did nothing wrong?” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden following an interaction about Biden’s selection for Transportation Secretary, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“I’m confident,” Biden replied.

Before Wednesday, Biden and his transition team have said only that the Democrat, who won Monday’s vote in the Electoral College, was “proud” of his son.

Hunter Biden acknowledged last week that he is under investigation by the Department of Justice, though Biden refused to say what the DOJ was looking into — only that they were concerned with his “tax affairs.” In a statement, Biden said he was taking the matter “very seriously” but is “confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

Further reports indicated that Biden may have under-reported his income from international business dealings by as much as $400,000. The New York Post also reported on Monday that Hunter Biden was issued a subpoena seeking information about “his dealings in China as well as documents from more than two dozen entities.”

“Hunter Biden’s dealings in China, and the potential role his father may have played in them, have also come under scrutiny,” Fox News added.

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is considering appointing a special prosecutor to look into Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and beyond as a way of ensuring that, when Joe Biden takes over as president in January — as looks likely — the incoming Biden Administration does not put a swift end to the Department of Justice’s investigation.

Republicans in Congress, who initiated their own investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings following reports that surfaced before the November presidential election, are also planning to continue their probe into Hunter Biden’s business dealings during his father’s presidential administration.

“Based on all the facts known to date, Joe Biden has a lot of explaining to do,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said this week. “I learned a lesson long ago when I first started my oversight focus and that is: no matter how difficult the media or the other side of the aisle makes it to find the facts – never give up, keep working hard. The American taxpayer deserves nothing less.”

Republicans are hoping to keep control of the Senate, but that hinges on two Georgia races that will be decided on January 5th.

