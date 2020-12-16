https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hunter-biden-taxes-probe/2020/12/16/id/1001852

Joe Biden on Wednesday told Fox News reporter Peter Doocy he’s “confident” his son Hunter Biden did nothing wrong.

Hunter Biden on Dec. 9 announced that federal prosecutors were investigating his tax affairs. The probe was launched in 2018 before Joe Biden announced his presidential run, but investigators didn’t reach out to the younger Biden prior to the election because a Justice Department policy surrounding elections prohibits overt investigative acts.

Federal investigators served a number of subpoenas on Dec. 8.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Hunter Biden said in a statement.

Joe Biden’s transition office in a statement said the former vice president is “deeply proud of my son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

