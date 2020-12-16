https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/16/joe-biden-doubles-down-on-hunters-innocence-as-new-reporting-emerges/

President-elect Joe Biden doubled down on his son’s innocence Wednesday as new reporting emerges with more insight into Hunter Biden’s overseas business ventures while also being the subject of two FBI probes examining the family finances.

“Are you confident that Hunter Biden did nothing wrong?” a Fox News reporter asked President-elect Joe Biden during a Wednesday press conference.

“I’m confident,” Biden said simply and moved on to the next question.

The show of certainty comes one week after the Biden-Harris transition team released a statement reiterating the president-elect’s support for his son along with a note from Hunter Biden himself acknowledging the existence of a Justice Department investigation examining Hunter’s taxes.

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” the team said.

New: Hunter Biden under tax investigation by US attorney office in Delaware, according to statement released by Biden-Harris transition @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/S14vRIFCtW — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) December 9, 2020

As of this writing, there are at least three active federal investigations underway by the Justice Department centering in on the Biden family, including probes in Delaware and New York targeting Hunter Biden and one in Pennsylvania revealed by Politico where prosecutors are reviewing hospital deals involving Joe Biden’s brother James.

On Wednesday, Fox News also published new correspondence showing Hunter Biden requesting $10 million from Chinese business partners to fund a joint Biden venture. Hunter signed off his message with “best wishes from the entire Biden family.”

The timeline of the letters reported by Fox dated for the summer of 2017 mean the deal in the process of being negotiated likely match the transaction outlined in emails published by the New York Post, where Hunter Biden was offered a $10 million annual contract for “introductions alone,” a portion of which would be set aside for President-elect Joe Biden funneled through Hunter.

