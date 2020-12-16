https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/12/16/jon-ossoff-blatantly-lies-about-perdues-record-on-covid-19-stimulus-checks-n1215729
About The Author
Related Posts
Florida Man Friday: In Which Colorado, New Jersey, and Especially Louisiana All Outdo Florida
October 2, 2020
Cuomo's DNC Speech Was a Disgrace: Claims His COVID-19 Response Worked 'and It Was Beautiful'
August 18, 2020
Clinically Deranged Adam Schiff Mounts His Dead Russia Horse Again
September 10, 2020
BREAKING: Governor Cuomo Accused of Sexual Harassment
December 13, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy