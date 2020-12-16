https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/16/jonathan-turley-gianno-caldwell-have-thoughts-after-ex-dnc-spox-says-rep-eric-swalwell-should-get-a-congressional-medal/

Former DNC communications director Brad Woodhouse was on Fox News today, and he made quite a claim in defense of Rep. Eric Swalwell’s relationship with a Chinese spy:

Woodhouse later changed the kind of medal he thinks Swalwell should be awarded:

The notion that Swalwell should be awarded any kind of medal at all is laughable, which is why Fox News’ Gianno Caldwell asked if he’d been around open cans of paint:

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley had this to say:

Yeah, just a tad generous. Swalwell getting a medal for sleeping with a Chinese spy would be right up there with Andrew Cuomo’s Emmy Award.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...