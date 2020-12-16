https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/16/jonathan-turley-gianno-caldwell-have-thoughts-after-ex-dnc-spox-says-rep-eric-swalwell-should-get-a-congressional-medal/

Former DNC communications director Brad Woodhouse was on Fox News today, and he made quite a claim in defense of Rep. Eric Swalwell’s relationship with a Chinese spy:

LOL @woodhouseb former DNC comms Director says Eric Swalwell should be given the Congressional Medal of Honor. He “did everything right” after he found out his gal pal was a Chinese spy — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 16, 2020

Woodhouse later changed the kind of medal he thinks Swalwell should be awarded:

The Congressional Gold Medal I meant. — Brad Woodhouse (@woodhouseb) December 16, 2020

The notion that Swalwell should be awarded any kind of medal at all is laughable, which is why Fox News’ Gianno Caldwell asked if he’d been around open cans of paint:

Fox News’ Gianno Caldwell to ex-DNC spox Brad Woodhouse after Woodhouse says Swalwell should get Congressional Medal of Honor for cooperating with FBI. “I say this respectfully, have you been around open cans of paint, because that was a delusional round of statements?” pic.twitter.com/uO7P85pUHX — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 16, 2020

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley had this to say:

On Fox News, Brad Woodhouse, the former DNC Communications Director just said that “we should give Eric Swalwell the congressional medal of honor his conduct.” That seems a tad generous for allegedly sleeping with a Chinese spy. Wrong type of corporeal distinction for a CMH. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 16, 2020

Yeah, just a tad generous. Swalwell getting a medal for sleeping with a Chinese spy would be right up there with Andrew Cuomo’s Emmy Award.

