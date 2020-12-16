http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4RBQUy_NNbE/

In a recent interview, Judith “Judge Judy” Sheindlin says she confronted a man who was walking around without a mask, telling the New York Post that she is disgusted by the “narcissists” who refuse to mask up over the coronavirus.

Sheindlin claimed she was in a hair salon (where it was she did not say) when a man without a mask entered the shop.

“I walked up to him, and he looked at me and smiled,” Sheindlin told the Post. “I was wearing my mask with my smock on, and my hair was dripping wet. I said to him, ‘Do you like ‘Judge Judy’? He said, ‘Oh yes,’ and I said, ‘Not after today,’ and I proceeded to lace into him about respecting other people and how other people are minding you by wearing a mask.”

She then insisted that anyone who doesn’t wear a mask is a “narcissist,” and she claims she told the man, “You must be some kind of narcissist, or there’s something that I don’t see that makes you unique and special.”

“I did my own ‘Judge Judy’ on him,” she said.

The judge then insisted the man acquiesced to her mask demands and apologized.

“[H]e came back to where I was putting my hat on, with his mask on, and apologized,” Sheindlin insisted.

Sheindlin is closing out her 25th and last season on Judge Judy, but she is going out on top. Her show is one of the few daytime shows that never lost its audience in this day of dwindling TV ratings. It still averages 9 million viewers per episode, even in repeats, the Post noted. And Sheindlin’s show was the number one daytime series for eleven consecutive years.

