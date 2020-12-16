https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/16/karol-markowicz-hammers-gov-cuomo-for-saying-business-owners-hes-shutting-down-should-be-happy/

Emmy Award-winning New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is selling a book about his amazing leadership skills even as the pandemic continues in his state and elsewhere, has angered even more people with his response to criticism of indoor dining shutdowns:

Today in #NYC hundreds of Small Business Restaurateurs protested asking for help to stay afloat – @NYGovCuomo response, “You should be HAPPY because if we don’t change the trajectory, we’re going to go to shutdown, and then your business is going to close” https://t.co/DotvxUUTYQ — Lyndsay Keith (@LyndsayMKeith) December 16, 2020

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz started off her two-part shredding of Cuomo with a fantastic idea:

Demand Gov. Cuomo not collect a paycheck until businesses can reopen. He needs to feel how HAPPY they are. https://t.co/hIZsHyEQzd pic.twitter.com/ZD8zTCz5Fd — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 16, 2020

Exactly! Cuomo should feel just as “happy” as the people he’s putting out of business.

And then there’s the baffling “science” behind Cuomo’s edicts:

COVID is spreading at household gatherings so to fight COVID we’re going to close restaurants, where spread is not happening. You don’t win an Emmy for communication for nothing, friends. https://t.co/hIZsHyEQzd pic.twitter.com/o391735m9Y — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 16, 2020

“The rate of spread is much higher in homes than restaurants so I’m going to close restaurants and tell everybody to stay at home” is peak Cuomo #science.

FoLlOw da sCiEnCe! https://t.co/BoyU1uNZ62 — Sir ‘stirring up a scandal’ Mycroft (@sir_mycroft) December 16, 2020

Only thing worse than @NYGovCuomo acting like a dictator is how he’s dictated everything stops but the virus. https://t.co/kGYAyhernx — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 16, 2020

It’s maddening.

***

Related:

Karol Markowicz helps Gov. Andrew Cuomo find his self-awareness after he asks why many are skeptical of coronavirus vaccine

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

