The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Wednesday held an oversight hearing to examine irregularities in the 2020 election.

Former special prosecutor and solicitor general Ken Starr testified before the senate committee as an expert witness.

Judge Starr said that the state of Pennsylvania “flagrantly violated” laws ahead of the election by circumventing the state legislature and creating law out of thin air through its state supreme court.

When the Pennsylvania state legislature refused to extend the election for three days and accept mail-in ballots without postmarks, Democrat Governor Wolf ran to the PA supreme court where 5 Marxists outnumber the 2 conservative judges.

The PA supreme court changed election laws ahead of Election Day which not only violated the state constitution, it also violated the US Constitution.

Judge Starr said in response to Senator Rand Paul, “There is a very important principle here…. Constitution is very clear that it is the prerogative of state legislatures to determine what these rules and laws are, and that was, I must say, flagrantly violated in Pennsylvania, and perhaps elsewhere as well.”

Ken Starr also argued that Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution gives plenary power to the state legislatures to choose their electors.

