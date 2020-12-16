https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/latest-tweets-from-president-trump-2/
Military mail-in ballots found in Georgia dumpster…
November 6, 2020
Don Surber — Trump will win 37 states…
November 1, 2020
Jonathan Turley — Adam Schiff seeks to shut down all Biden probes, including Durham…
November 15, 2020
Gorka — ‘Bill Barr isn’t deep state, he’s simply a coward’…
December 16, 2020
