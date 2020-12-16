https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lin-wood-is-suing-to-stop-the-runoff-from-taking-place/
I am preparing a complaint seeking to enjoin & prevent the runoff from going forward on January 5.
It makes NO sense why @BrianKempGA @GeoffDuncanGA, @GaSecofState & @ChrisCarr_Ga would force GA voters to be subjected to same fraud using Dominion machines & fake mail ballots. https://t.co/KSnKNQAVbR
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 16, 2020
This is going around twitter today…