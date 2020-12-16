I am preparing a complaint seeking to enjoin & prevent the runoff from going forward on January 5.

It makes NO sense why @BrianKempGA @GeoffDuncanGA, @GaSecofState & @ChrisCarr_Ga would force GA voters to be subjected to same fraud using Dominion machines & fake mail ballots. https://t.co/KSnKNQAVbR

— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 16, 2020