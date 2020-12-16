https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/live-stream-video-senate-committee-holds-oversight-hearing-examine-irregularities-2020-election/

The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs will hold an oversight hearing to examine irregularities in the 2020 election Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM ET.

Former special prosecutor Ken Starr will be testifying tomorrow before the senate committee.

Ken Starr recently appeared on “Life, Liberty & Levin” and clearly explained that Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution gives plenary power to the state legislatures to choose their electors.

Starr said what happened in Pennsylvania is a “Constitutional travesty.”

TRENDING: Michigan’s Matt Sealy Explains How President Trump Has SEVERAL Paths To Victory…”Never count Donald Trump out!” [VIDEO]

Witnesses this morning include Kenneth Starr, Donald Palmer, James Troups, Frances Ryan, Jesse Binnall and Chris Krebs.

The hearing this morning is on Right Side Broadcasting Network.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...