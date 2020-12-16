https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/live-stream-video-senate-committee-holds-oversight-hearing-examine-irregularities-2020-election/

The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs will hold an oversight hearing to examine irregularities in the 2020 election Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM ET.

Former special prosecutor Ken Starr will be testifying tomorrow before the senate committee.

Ken Starr recently appeared on “Life, Liberty & Levin” and clearly explained that Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution gives plenary power to the state legislatures to choose their electors.

Starr said what happened in Pennsylvania is a “Constitutional travesty.”

Witnesses this morning include Kenneth Starr, Donald Palmer, James Troups, Frances Ryan, Jesse Binnall and Chris Krebs.

The hearing this morning is on Right Side Broadcasting Network.

