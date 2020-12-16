https://noqreport.com/2020/12/16/lt-gen-mcinerney-declare-martial-law-invoke-insurrection-act-use-military-tribunals-and-suspend-habeas-corpus/

Retired Lt Gen Thomas McInerney has been exposing the coup being implemented by the Globalist Democrats in stealing the 2020 Election since before the election even occurred. In fact, he broke the story about Hammer and Scorecard on Freedom First Network’s show Two Mikes with Dr Michael Scheuer and Col Mike. The Deep State has been exposed for being deeper than probably even President Donald Trump even realized before he took office.

When it comes to this election, it is clear for anyone who logically looks at the evidence being presented that this election was stolen. Joe Biden is not the president-elect. McInerney explained exactly how the steal occurred, which was a combination of several different contributing factors. It started with COVID-19 earlier this year, which led to the mail-in ballots. It continued with the use of Dominion to “count” the ballots, as well as using Hammer and Scorecard to manipulate the results. According to Lt Gen McInerney, the same people involved in the Russia Hoax are the ones calling the shots on this stolen election.

There are multiple different things that McInerney is calling on President Trump to implement in order to save our country and ensure that Joe Biden and the Democrats don’t pull of this steal: declaring Martial Law, implementing the Insurrection Act, using Military Tribunals and suspending Habeas Corpus. These are drastic measures, but the fact that this election is being stolen calls for an extreme response. He makes the case that these are legal avenues for President Trump to pursue, established by our Founding Fathers to ensure that we have a recourse against a coup like we are going through today.

It’s clear that the Democrats are willing to do anything that they have to do to get rid of President Trump and gain power of America. This is High Treason, and the penalty for treason is hanging, McInerney reminds us. We find ourselves in the midst of an insurrection, and we’ve got to nip it in the bud. It’s now or never. If we don’t expose the Deep State right now, they’ll control our government and we’ll never have another legal avenue to have a Republican president in our lifetime. It’s now or never… do or die time for our country!

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

(function() {

var sc = document.createElement(‘script’); sc.type = ‘text/javascript’; sc.async = true;

sc.src = ‘//mixi.media/data/js/92936.js’; sc.charset = ‘utf-8’;

var s = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(sc, s);

}());

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.





First Name





Last Name





Email Address



Phone Number





Comments

Submit

{“@context”:”https://schema.org”,”@type”:”Article”,”headline”:”Lt Gen McInerney: Declare martial law, invoke Insurrection Act, use military tribunals, and suspend Habeas Corpus”,”datePublished”:”2020-12-16″,”datemodified”:”2020-12-16″,”image”:{“@type”:”imageObject”,”url”:”https://i1.wp.com/noqreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Lt-Gen-McInerney-Declare-martial-law-invoke-Insurrection-Act-use-military-tribunals-and-suspend-Habeas-Corpus.jpg?fit=1000%2C562&ssl=1″,”height”:562,”width”:1000},”publisher”:{“@type”:”Organization”,”name”:”NOQ Report – Conservative Christian News, Opinions, and Quotes”,”sameAs”:[“”,””,””],”logo”:{“@type”:”imageObject”,”url”:””}},”author”:{“@type”:”Person”,”name”:”Jeff Dornik”,”sameAs”:[“”,””,””]},”articleBody”:”Retired Lt Gen Thomas McInerney has been exposing the coup being implemented by the Globalist Democrats in stealing the 2020 Election since before the election even occurred. In fact, he broke the story about Hammer and Scorecard on Freedom First Networku2019s show Two Mikes with Dr Michael Scheuer and Col Mike. The Deep State has been exposed for being deeper than probably even President Donald Trump even realized before he took office. When it comes to this election, it is clear for anyone who logically looks at the evidence being presented that this election was stolen. Joe Biden is not the president-elect. McInerney explained exactly how the steal occurred, which was a combination of several different contributing factors. It started with COVID-19 earlier this year, which led to the mail-in ballots. It continued with the use of Dominion to u201ccountu201d the ballots, as well as using Hammer and Scorecard to manipulate the results. According to Lt Gen McInerney, the same people involved in the Russia Hoax are the ones calling the shots on this stolen election. There are multiple different things that McInerney is calling on President Trump to implement in order to save our country and ensure that Joe Biden and the Democrats donu2019t pull of this steal: declaring Martial Law, implementing the Insurrection Act, using Military Tribunals and suspending Habeas Corpus. These are drastic measures, but the fact that this election is being stolen calls for an extreme response. He makes the case that these are legal avenues for President Trump to pursue, established by our Founding Fathers to ensure that we have a recourse against a coup like we are going through today. Itu2019s clear that the Democrats are willing to do anything that they have to do to get rid of President Trump and gain power of America. This is High Treason, and the penalty for treason is hanging, McInerney reminds us. We find ourselves in the midst of an insurrection, and weu2019ve got to nip it in the bud. Itu2019s now or never. If we donu2019t expose the Deep State right now, theyu2019ll control our government and weu2019ll never have another legal avenue to have a Republican president in our lifetime. Itu2019s now or neveru2026 do or die time for our country! COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat. Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it. When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that. Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated. The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going. American Conservative Movement Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates. [yikes-mailchimp form=”1″]”}

The post Lt Gen McInerney: Declare martial law, invoke Insurrection Act, use military tribunals, and suspend Habeas Corpus appeared first on NOQ Report – Conservative Christian News, Opinions, and Quotes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

