Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California appeared to justify Democrats stalling on negotiations with Republicans on the coronavirus relief bill because of legal action taken by the president regarding the election.

Waters was on “The Reid Out” show with Joy Reid on MSNBC when she made the comments Tuesday. She recited a list of lawsuits that President Donald Trump and his team had filed in an attempt to overturn the results of the election and called it, “the highest form of voter suppression.”

She went on to claim that Democrats could not negotiate with Republicans on the coronavirus relief bill.

“Either they are so afraid so intimidated so bullied by the president of the United States, they can’t stand up for Democracy, and the Constitution. That is hard to believe, hard to understand,” said Waters.

“But when people say to us, ‘why don’t you negotiate with them on coronavirus-19 response, and help the people, why can’t you come to an agreement?’ Do you understand what we’re dealing with?” she asked rhetorically.

“We’re dealing with people who [are] willing to undermine their Democracy, people who have claimed to be patriots, people who don’t have any respect for the Constitution, and you expect us to be able to sit down with them, and for them to negotiate with us in good faith!” Waters added.

“This is awful, the world is watching,” she concluded.

While Waters only implied that Democrats wouldn’t work with Republicans on getting relief to Americans suffering from the economic effect of the coronavirus lockdowns, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) outright admitted it was the case in an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also lashed out at a CNN reporter when he pointed out that Democrats were settling for far less in the relief package when they stalled before the election.

Here’s the video of Waters’ comments:

