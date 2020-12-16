https://hannity.com/media-room/media-called-out-mcenany-confronts-reporters-over-blatant-hypocrisy-on-hunter-bidens-tax-scandal/
MEDIA CALLED-OUT: McEnany Confronts Reporters Over Blatant Hypocrisy on Hunter Biden’s Tax Scandal
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called-out members of the press this week over their coverage of Hunter Biden’s escalating tax scandal; noticing the stark contract between “pre-election” reporting and “post-election” reporting.
