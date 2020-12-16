https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/12/media-blockades-cuomo-sexual-harassment-story-daniel-greenfield/

A lefty former staffer currently running for borough president of Manhattan accused one of the most famous governors in the country of sexual harassment.

And the media once again blockades the story.

No one expects Chris Cuomo at CNN to cover his brother’s disgrace, but hardly any outlet outside right-wing ones has covered a story of a left-winger accusing a Democrat of sexual harassment.

Again.

Unlike Tara Reade, Lindsey Boylan is currently active in Democrat politics. Governor Cuomo is being considered by Biden for the AG spot. Yet the Associated Press files an entire story on a possible Cuomo pick by quoting Sharpton, and the need for a black AG, but not the simple fact that Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment. If Trump, or any Republican governor, were considering an AG who had just been accused of sexual harassment, that would be the lead.

Would the media be more likely to cover the accusation if Cuomo were lower profile, if he weren’t being considered for a spot on the Biden team, or if he didn’t have his own presidential ambitions?

Possibly.

But the baseline is that accusations of sexual harassment against Republican officials have a very low bar. It’s why the media gave the spotlight to some very dubious Kavanaugh accusers. It’s why it kept giving airtime to Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll despite her cringingly awful interviews. Meanwhile the bar for accusations against Democrat elected officials is very high. It took about 8 accusers, most of them from the Left, to force Franken out, and his comeback is imminent.

And all of the women who accused Biden didn’t amount to anything. Not when the stakes are high enough.

