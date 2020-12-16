https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-special/glenn-beck-special-santa

This is the story of Santa Claus you’ve never heard before. Beginning in the Middle Ages with a merciful — yet vengeful — Saint Nick, Glenn Beck details how the medieval hero’s actions thrust him into fame around the world. But how did Saint Nick — an elite bishop depicted in lavish robes — transform into the jolly, pipe-in-mouth, soot-on-his-clothes kind of man? The answer lies within a journey that includes murder, stolen relics, French nuns, satirical magazines, the Civil War, Coca-Cola, and more. This is how Santa became a “figure of reconciliation” who helped heal America once before. So, can he do it again?

