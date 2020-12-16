https://www.dailywire.com/news/nbc-doctor-masks-necessary-travel-restricted-even-after-vaccine

Speaking this week with MSNBC host Chuck Todd, Dr. Vin Gupta, a health policy analyst for NBC News, posited that even after people get the second and final dose of the coronavirus vaccine, they should restrict travel and continue to wear masks until every person in America gets the full vaccine.

That triggered Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) to snap back on Twitter, “This is a bizarre, lunatic, totalitarian cult. It’s not about vaccines or protecting people’s lives — it is instead profoundly anti-science, and is only focused on absolute govt control of every aspect of our lives.”

Todd asked Gupta: “Are you getting your vaccination this week?”

“Tomorrow morning, and I’m grateful for it,” Gupta replied. “Chuck, I just wanted to say, just a follow-up on what Yasmin mentioned; just for your viewers out there. I know one of the individual schools we just saw getting vaccinated is planning on traveling after this second dose. This is a source of confusion; this is one of the misperceptions here: just ’cause you get vaccinated with that second dose does not mean you should be participating in things like traveling in the middle of an out-of-control pandemic or that you’re liberated from masks.

“Everything still applies until all of us get the two-dose regimen,” Gupta insisted. “We don’t think that’s going to happen until June and July. And again, this goes back to what we just talked about, Chuck. We don’t know if just getting the vaccination prevents serious illness or does it all prevent you from getting infection entirely. Meaning you can still get infected with the virus potentially and pass it on to others. So really, really, critical: don’t let your guard down just ’cause you got vaccinated. You still might be able to get infected with the virus and pass it on to others, so please keep that in mind.”

Cruz was not alone in responding strongly to Gupta. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) wrote, “First, it was don’t wear a mask. Then, it was slow the spread. Then, it was lock everything down. Then, it was wear a mask. Then, it was wait for the vaccine. Now that we have the vaccine, they tell us it’s not going to stop. Freedom!”

Curtis Houck of Newsbusters noted Gupta’s remarks while referencing Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ remarks on Sunday in which he said it would be “appropriate” to close bars and restaurants. Houck tweeted, “Between this and what Bill Gates said to Jake Tapper on Sunday, this mentality will lead to more people committing suicide. Despite people largely cooperating every step of the way, government officials and health experts move the goalposts and it’s breaking people’s will to live.”

Dr. Nan Hayworth, a former member of Congress from New York, stated, “This doesn’t make sense. If an individual can’t *reasonably safely* be assumed to have acquired immunity from completed COVID vaccination, then herd immunity ALSO can’t be assumed. The herd consists of individuals with immunity. If the vaccine works, you should be clear.”

There were more responses:

And at least one call for more expert advice:

