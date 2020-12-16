https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/new-lawsuit-will-filed-today-mark-zuckerberg-dark-money-enabled-fraud-key-states-video/

Mark Serrano, President of ProActive Communications, joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Wednesday morning.

Serrano announced a new lawsuit against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and dark money that enabled fraud in key states.

Mark Serrano: This report details their involvement in this dark money network. And what we’re doing with it Steve, talking about action, is we’re taking this report, it’s going to be a centerpiece of a lawsuit that we’re filing in the next 24 hours in the District Court of the District of Columbia that deals with Wisconin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Georgia.

Steve Bannon: What is the driving center of gravity of the lawsuit that the Amistad Project is going to file about those states based on this report…?

TRENDING: Michigan’s Matt Sealy Explains How President Trump Has SEVERAL Paths To Victory… “Never count Donald Trump out!” [VIDEO]

Mark Serrano: It’s basically the ecosystem that caused this fraud on a massive level to take place. First of all the dark money funding. Then the changing and the shifting of the election law by governors and secretaries of state leading into election day and then the fraud we saw take place on and after election day in the management of the elections and even in the counting of the ballots where a billionaire, Mark Zuckerberg, was allowed in the counting room because he funded it.