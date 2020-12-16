President Trump’s media criticism is usually binary — there are “good stories,” favorable to him, and then the other category. Most news coverage on Monday fell into that other category. One by one, presidential electors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia formally recognized Joseph R. Biden Jr. as the president-elect, the latest and most significant rejection so far of Mr. Trump’s desperate attempts to undo the will of the voters. But inside the sprawling and self-reinforcing network of websites, podcasts and video news that has fed some of the most reckless and unrealistic claims about the election, the myth of Mr. Trump’s political survival endures. The lead story on the Gateway Pundit, which researchers have identified as one of the major sources of pro-Trump misinformation online, floated the idea of a “BOMBSHELL” ruling in a case on Monday that the site teased as a possible game-changer: “Will a Small County in Northern Michigan Be the Key to Overturning the Nation’s Election Results?”

Peters doesn’t have a clue what this story signified. We know of rampant country-wide voter fraud. We know of absentee ballots being created by the tens of thousands in swing states. We know the numbers make no sense and huge batches of Biden-only votes suddenly appeared the morning after the election in swing states where Trump was crushing expectations, but we never had an independent audit of the voting machines used in this election, until Monday morning in Michigan. And that audit found fraud!

Peters is certainly no auditor and he’s not an IT professional but he does appear to play the role of mainstream media of ignoring and discounting the truth and stubbornly attaching himself to the liberal narrative.

Mr. Peters next went after Mark Levin:

Mr. Levin, along with Rush Limbaugh and Mr. Bannon, was one of the first to give a national platform to the conspiracy theories of the lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, whose various claims of fraud involve a multinational network of saboteurs and domestic enemies of the president both dead (Hugo Chávez of Venezuela) and alive (“Never Trump” Republican officials).

This too was a mistake as Levin let Peters have it on his daily news show yesterday:

Mark Levin: Democrat Jeremy Peters is a leftist… I’m honest he’s a liar he’s a fraud.

Levin is honest – brutally honest.

Here is a link to his show yesterday where he addressed Peters’ piece, starting around the 25 minute mark: