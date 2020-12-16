https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fdae5d0fcf548787c028da3
Ryan Bowser looked somber as he sat in his cramped Oregon apartment, worried whether he, his pregnant girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter would have a roof over their heads in the new year. It ma…
David Bernhardt ‘is currently asymptomatic and will continue to work on behalf of the American people while in quarantine,’ a spokesperson said….
McCarthy said the Federal Bureau of Investigation is stonewalling a briefing on Swalwell’s reported ties to a Chinese spy….
Over the course of several decades, the managerial ruling class has taken over. Republicans and Democrats each had their share of formal power……
Vietnam’s central bank has dismissed US allegations of currency manipulation, insisting its policies aim to promote “stability” after Washington labeled the country an unfair competitor, potentially p…