Just before the November election, Twitter made it more challenging to retweet. They forced users to click the retweet button, then a dialogue popped up for people to “quote Tweet” instead of just retweeting. This caused much confusion; anecdotal evidence shows many users didn’t really understand how it all worked or if they could retweet without putting in their own thoughts as a quote Tweet.

The unspoken purpose of this change was to control the flow of information propagated on their “platform.” It was a challenge for those who like to retweet popular conservative accounts, particularly President Trump’s. Conservatives are generally less “tech savvy” than their younger progressive counterparts, so it was noteworthy that leftist accounts seemed to thrive while conservative accounts lost reach and amplification.

Now that the election is unofficially over, Twitter is reversing itself.

We’re switching back. You can now choose to Retweet or Quote Tweet the way you did before. https://t.co/4ZAE6Ax8Vn — Twitter (@Twitter) December 16, 2020

As they noted in the October 21 post, this was a temporary change. And now that they’re feeling confident the role they played in stealing the election was successful, they’re switching back. It’s that simple.

The time may or may not be now for conservatives to leave Twitter, but the writing is on the wall. They hate conservatives and will put their thumb on the ideological scale whenever possible. They are not a “platform.”

