While legacy outlets run cover for their election interference in October that stories surfacing related to Hunter Biden were Russian propaganda despite no real evidence, some Democratic elites who engaged in the conspiracy are outright whitewashing their earlier claims.

Former Obama Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, who now serves as a professor at Stanford and contributing columnist for the Washington Post, is no exception.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, McFaul wrote in response to Federalist Publisher Ben Domenech challenging the claim that McFaul ever dismissed the Hunter Biden story as Russian disinformation.

“If you have actual evidence that I lied about the Russian disinformation campaign against the Bidens, please post,” McFaul wrote. “Otherwise, delete this tweet. Its disinformation.”

So @bdomenech , I responded politely & factually, yet this tweet is still up. If you have actual evidence that I lied about the Russian disinformation campaign against the Bidens, please post. Be precise. I’ll apologize. Otherwise, delete this tweet. Its disinformation: https://t.co/VX2N11kPHT — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) December 16, 2020

A quick online search revealed no shortage of evidence.

Here’s the former ambassador condemning a CBS reporter for daring to ask the former vice president on the campaign trail about the treasure trove of emails published by the New York Post implicating the Democratic candidate in his son’s potentially criminal business ventures. The question came after the Post reported emails verified by Fox News showing Joe Biden stood to personally rake in millions from Chinese businessmen with deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party funneled through his son, Hunter.

“‘Story’? That’s not the right word to describe a hit piece so false that Twitter wont even post it,” McFaul snarked, as if Twitter’s selective censorship was proof of its illegitimacy. “By discussing disinformation, you legitimate and amplify it.”

“Story”? That’s not the right word to describe a hit piece so false that Twitter wont even post it? Reminds me of when I was U.S. Ambassador to Russia & Russian trolls used to ask about the “pedophile video” about me. By discussing disinformation, you legitimate and amplify it. https://t.co/xZVd6cRItg — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 17, 2020

Just several days earlier, McFaul challenged Twitter users again to find evidence that Hunter Biden committed a crime, apparently ignoring the Post’s blockbuster reporting and an 87-page report from a three-year Senate investigation surrounding Biden’s finances and detailing potential crimes.

Send me evidence that Hunter Biden committed a crime. Otherwise, Im blocking you as I dont allow my feed to be used to propagate disinformation. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 15, 2019

Senate investigators for example, flagged a six-figure shopping spree for Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s brother James, and James’ wife Sara paid for by Chinese communist leaders as potential criminal activity.

The report also exposed the existence of transactions, which the public still knows little about, such as a $3.5 million dollar wire transfer to Hunter Biden from an ex-Moscow mayor’s wife.

McFaul held no reservations throughout this fall perpetuating claims from corporate media that the Hunter Biden email scandal incriminating their preferred presidential nominee stemmed from a Russian campaign to interfere in the November election.

I’m not an expert on Russian intelligence operations, but these people are: ” Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say” https://t.co/5oaTNESaVp via @politico — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 20, 2020

Rudy Giuliani Revives Attack On Hunter Biden With ‘Highly Suspicious’ Leak https://t.co/jyqjfA7Jzx — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 15, 2020

Another twist. (Im sure by now most Americans have lost the thread. Good.) “Former Giuliani associate raises questions about Hunter Biden’s ‘hard drive from hell’ “https://t.co/gjx38pWzJA — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 24, 2020

The news plaguing the Biden campaign, at least from responsible outlets meanwhile, was merely dismissed by McFaul as a “kooky crazy conspiracy.”

Also strikes me as a sign of real desperation that the closing argument for Trump & team in this election is “Hunter Biden.” (Pro tip: those of us not swimming in the DC Trump swamp care about Covid & the economy, not kooky crazy conspiracy theories.) https://t.co/gMHWL9truC — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 20, 2020

McFaul also freely went on MSNBC to engage in the actual conspiracy pushed by the Biden campaign that the Hunter Biden stories were a plot of Russian disinformation.

Speaking on “AM Joy” under the premise that the Hunter Biden story is Russian disinformation, McFaul likened the ongoing scandal to Russian interference in 2016.

“It is exactly the same. And what I think Vladimir Putin wants, is he wants polarization, he wants delegitimization, he wants us not to hold a free and fair election that the majority of Americans will recognize and this is part of achieving that ultimate objective,” McFaul said. “They are playing with us. They are trying to do their disinformation tactics.”

McFaul employed the same Democratic talking points during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Meet The Press Daily.”

Last week’s statement from Hunter Biden himself admitting the existence of an ongoing FBI probe into his finances have cast further doubts on claims of Russian disinformation, as if the conspiracy had not already been debunked prior to the election with statements from the FBI, the Department of Justice, the Department of National Intelligence, and the Department of State.

