https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/12/16/ossoff-dreamers-are-every-bit-as-american-as-any-of-us-n1214841
About The Author
Related Posts
TODAY AT 3:30 PM EASTERN: VIP Gold Live Chat with VodkaPundit, Kruiser, and Preston
November 11, 2020
Pollster Who Called Trump Win In 2016 is Back With 2020 Call And Issues a Big Red Flag in Pennsylvania
October 18, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy