A plurality of voters think Democrats will attempt to install socialist policies across the country if they win control of the Senate next month, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Forty-three percent of those surveyed said Democrats will “try to impose socialist policies on the nation” if they secure a majority of seats in the Senate following special elections in Georgia next month. Just 31% of voters felt otherwise, while 25% were unsure.

The two 2020 Senate races in Georgia were forced into runoffs after candidates in each of races failed on Nov. 3 to secure a majority of votes. Democrats, if they win both races, will have a 50-50 split in the now-GOP-controlled chamber. But Democrat Joe Biden’s running-mate, Kamala Harris, would as vice president have the tie-breaking vote.

Georgia has become a political hotbed in the weeks since, with President Trump and Joe Biden each pushing aggressively for voters to turn out and elect their respective fellow party-members.

The survey was taken by 1,200 registered voters and conducted by Rasmussen from Dec. 10-12.

