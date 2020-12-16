https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/pat-gray-reacts-tom-cruise-freaked-out-on-crew-members-over-social-distancing

Audio of Hollywood star Tom Cruise was leaked Tuesday that captured him freaking out when he caught a crew member standing too close to someone else on a movie set.

He “wigged out!” Pat Gray told his listeners on Wednesday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed.” Pat explained how Cruise caught someone “standing too close to someone else” while filming “Mission Impossible 7” and verbally assaulted his crew members.

“I don’t ever want to see it again. EVER,” Cruise shouted. “If you do it again, you’re fired. If I see it again, you’re gone.”

Watch the clip to see Pat’s full reaction.

Can’t watch? Listen to the podcast and never miss an episode of Pat Gray Unleashed.

Tom Cruise Loses his Mind and Yells at his Film Crew Over Social Distancing

Use promo code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

