House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on the House floor that members of the House won’t be recognized if they are not wearing a mask.

Pelosi remarked that mask-wearing will be required “at all times” in the lower chamber.

“Members will not be recognized unless they are wearing a mask and recognition will be withdrawn if they remove the mask while speaking,” the California Democrat said.

“The chair will take this occasion to update her announcement … concerning the wearing of masks in the Hall of the House during the coronavirus pandemic,” she said, referring to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

“The chair wishes to, again, emphasize the importance of safe practices during House proceedings. Accordingly, masks will now be required at all times in the Hall of the House, without exception, including while members are under recognition. The chair would reiterate that this is a matter of order and decorum in the chamber under Clause 2 of Rule I,” she said. “To be clear, members will not be recognized unless they are wearing a mask and recognition will be withdrawn if they remove the mask while speaking.”

She did not provide more details. It’s not clear if members of the House will have to wear a mask while speaking on the floor, although Pelosi, as she made the remarks on the floor, was wearing a mask.

The Epoch Times has reached out to Pelosi’s office for comment.

It came as Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) all expressed that they are nearing an agreement on another CCP virus deal.

McConnell said they are “optimistic that we’re going to be able to complete an understanding sometime soon.”

“Everybody wants to finish,” McConnell told reporters. “Everybody wants to get a final agreement as soon as possible. We all believe the country needs it. And I think we’re getting closer and closer.”

Schumer said that the Congress leaders are moving proposals back and forth, and, “hopefully, we can come to a deal soon.”

