https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/pennsylvania-health-department-issues-preferred-covid-orgy-regulations-wear-face-covering-avoid-kissing-wash-hands-often/

This gal.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health led by Dr. Rachel Levine issued new rules for large gatherings “where you might end up having sex.” These large gatherings “where you might end up having sex” are also commonly referred to as orgies.

Via Rose Tennent:

WTH: From PA’s oh so smart Sec of Health:

Where to Start?? – IF you attend a Large Gathering where you might end up having sex

* ORGY?? – If you USUALLY meet sex partners online – consider;

*PORN?? pic.twitter.com/S6TK3p8OYm — Rose Unplugged (@rose_unplugged) December 16, 2020

From the Pennsylvania Department of Health:

Large gatherings are not safe during COVID19, but if you attend a large gathering where you might end up having sex, below are tips to reduce your risk of spreading or getting COVID-19 through sex:

Limit the number of partners.

Try to identify a consistent sex partner.

Wear a face covering, avoid kissing, and do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands with soap and water often, and especially before and after sex. If soap and water are not available use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

If you usually meet your sex partners online, consider taking a break from in-person dates. Video dates, sexting, subscription-based fan platforms, or chat rooms may be options for you. 3. Protect yourself and your partners from COVID-19 during sex. Avoid kissing. Kissing can easily pass the virus.

Wear a face covering or mask.

During COVID-19, wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth is a good way to add a layer of protection during sex with those outside your household.

