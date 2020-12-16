https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/16/pennsylvanias-chief-law-officer-josh-shapiro-is-mighty-pleased-with-himself-for-protecting-his-kids-from-that-awful-my-pillow-guy-on-his-tv/

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is a happy guy, but he’s got no patience for Mike Lindell, aka the My Pillow Guy.

So when Lindell interrupted the Shapiro family’s otherwise-enjoyable NBA viewing experience, Shapiro and his wife made it very clear that Lindell is not welcome in their home:

Totally normal behavior.

Personally, if we were Josh Shapiro, we’d keep this sort of thing to ourselves. Because it’s really embarrassing.

But we’re confident that a state AG who brags about yelling at the TV when the My Pillow Guy appears and telling his kids to shield their eyes will approach issues fairly and reasonably.

