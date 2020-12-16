https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fdb3a30fcf548787c029799
Here is what’s on the president’s agenda today: The President and First Lady participate in a signing ceremony for H.R. 473, Authorizing a Women’s Suffrage……
Contrary to popular belief, there just weren’t that many people who voted for different parties in the presidential and Senate races this year. And where split-……
Simp, a term used to describe lonely men who shower women on the internet with attention (and cash), will soon be banned by Twitch when used as an insult, prompting colorful analyses regarding hate sp…
Beijing will welcome an international team of Covid-19 investigators due to travel to China, said the World Health Organization, which is leading the mission….
Experts have warned that credulous coverage of fringe and misleading anti-vaccine misinformation can cause real-world harm. …