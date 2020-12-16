https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/pennsylvanias-top-cop-mypillow-guy-inappropriate-tells-kids-avert-eyes/

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted that he and his wife told their children “to avert their eyes” when MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appeared on TV.

“That awful My Pillow guy just came on while our family is watching the Sixers game together,” Shapiro tweeted Wednesday.

“Lori and I yelled at the TV and told the kids to avert their eyes because there was inappropriate content on the screen,” Shapiro tweeted.

TRENDING: Supreme Court cowards

That awful My Pillow guy just came on while our family is watching the Sixers game together. Lori and I yelled at the TV and told the kids to avert their eyes because there was inappropriate content on the screen. — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) December 16, 2020

The MyPillow CEO is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, and championed the president in an interview with former Daily Caller video columnist Stephanie Hamill. Lindell talked about what was happening with the economy then and what it’s implications were for business owners like himself.

Lindell has been open about his previous substance abuse and previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation that he hires people who have recovered from substance abuse addiction. The CEO told the DCNF that around 10 to 20% of his staff have “had struggles.”

Lindell also described his personal struggles with addiction during his interview with Hamill. He talked about his phone call with Trump before the 2016 election.

Shapiro’s office and his campaign didn’t immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

