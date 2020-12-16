https://www.dailywire.com/news/pharmacists-make-discovery-after-democrats-fumed-that-trump-didnt-buy-more-pfizer-vaccine-doses-report

Pharmacists have reportedly found a way to expand the nation’s supply of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine by up to 40%, which comes just a week after Democrats fumed at President Donald Trump for not buying more than 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“The Pfizer vials are supposed to hold five doses, but pharmacists have found they have enough for a sixth or even a seventh dose,” Politico reported. “Putting those into use could significantly increase the United States’ scarce early supply of the shot, reducing the likelihood of a ‘vaccine cliff’ this spring as demand outpaces supply.”

The report says that Pfizer learned from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the extra doses could be used but warned that pharmacists should not mix leftover doses of the vaccine due to contamination risks. The report noted that pharmacists were the ones who noticed the extra supply in the vials and were the ones who notified Pfizer, thus prompting Pfizer to contact the FDA.

Former Obama administration acting CMS Chief Andy Slavitt told Politico: “I think this is more clever pharmacists than something missed by Pfizer.”

The administration purchased 100 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is expected to be authorized by the FDA soon, and has the option to purchase an additional 300 million doses from Moderna. The administration is also already in talks with Pfizer to buy even more doses of their vaccine.

“Securing another 100 million doses from Moderna by June 2021 further expands our supply of doses across the Operation Warp Speed portfolio of vaccines,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “This new federal purchase can give Americans even greater confidence we will have enough supply to vaccinate all Americans who want it by the second quarter of 2021.”

The news comes after the media repeatedly and incorrectly predicted that it would be nearly impossible and would take a miracle for the Trump administration to be able to deliver a vaccine before the end of the year.

Democrats and left-wing activists fumed at the Trump administration last week for not buying more of the Pfizer vaccine when it allegedly had the opportunity to do so over the summer despite the fact that the administration has purchased more vaccines from other pharmaceutical companies.

“BREAKING: Trump administration officials passed when Pfizer offered in late summer to sell the U.S. more vaccine doses, now we might not get more until summer—via NY Times,” leftist blogger Scott Dworkin exclaimed on Twitter. “Trump deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison. So do any and all accomplices.”

BREAKING: Trump administration officials passed when Pfizer offered in late summer to sell the U.S. more vaccine doses, now we might not get more until summer—via NY Times. Trump deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison. So do any and all accomplices. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 8, 2020

“Trump spent months promoting the ineffective drug hydroxychloroquine, but he didn’t secure more doses of the vaccine when it was handed to him on a silver platter,” failed Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA) wrote on Twitter. “Trump’s incompetence is jeopardizing Americans’ ability to quickly get this vaccine.”

Others who pounced on the opportunity to attack the administration range from Alyssa Milano to the Associated Press.

