On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and six-time New York Times best-selling author, joins Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky to discuss the facts about the Biden family corruption and how investigations might play out.

“How much more is somebody going to have in terms of influence and leverage, if they didn’t contribute to get somebody elected, but they made the politician’s family rich?” Schweizer asked. “I would argue, they’re going to have far, far, far more leverage, especially if we’re not talking about a domestic industry.”

“We’re not talking about an oil company in Houston, we’re not talking about a tech firm in Silicon Valley, we’re talking about a foreign government, China, which sees themselves as our chief rival, and wants to supplant us,” he added.

