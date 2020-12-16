https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fda9170fcf548787c028541
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro tweeted that he and his wife told their children “to avert their eyes” when MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appeared on TV….
Health experts warn of potential Covid-19 vaccine scams, from trying to sell the vaccine to promising early access to the drug….
During a hearing on election fraud Wednesday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) torched Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) for falsely labeling the Hunter Biden scandal a……
California saw a net gain of only 21,200 residents in the year ended July 1, a paltry 0.05% growth rate not seen since 1900, a new report reveals….
Sorry Mitch, There Is No Moving Forward Without Nov 3rd Being Fixed. The Republic Otherwise Will Not Stand….