U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been quarantining after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus.

State Department spokesperson said Wednesday that Pompeo tested negative for the CCP virus after he was “identified as having come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID.”

Pompeo will quarantine in accordance with the guidelines issued by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the spokesperson said in a statement.

The identity of the person who tested positive and came into contact with Pompeo has not been revealed due to “reasons of privacy,” according to the spokesperson.

The State Department’s medical team is closely monitoring Pompeo, the spokesperson said.

Several Trump administration officials have previously contracted the CCP virus. Among them were White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and senior White House aide Stephen Miller.

In November, Ben Carson, the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) tested positive for the COVID-19. After receiving treatments from the White House medical team at Walter Reed Hospital, Carson fully recovered.

About a month before Election Day, President Donald Trump himself tested positive for the virus and spent several days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, before he was released. First Lady Melania Trump, and son, Barron—as well as other White House officials—tested positive for the virus around the same time.

The son of President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for COVID-19 in late November. He was completely asymptomatic but followed all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.

At least 28 members of Congress and more than 150 workers have tested positive for the CCP virus since the start of the pandemic. An aide for a Florida member died this summer from the disease.

COVID-19 is a disease that primarily requires hospital care for the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. A significant portion of all CCP virus patients show few or no symptoms, according to U.S. health officials. The vast majority of patients recover.

Jack Phillip, Gary D, Mimi Nguyen Ly contributed to this report.

