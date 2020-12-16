https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/16/powerful-thread-explains-how-aoc-is-advocating-for-rape-misery-life-long-severe-trauma-and-child-abuse-by-trying-to-normalize-sex-work/

As Twitchy told you, AOC recently responded to an admittedly dumb and pointless New York Post story on a New York City paramedic with an OnlyFans account to supplement her income by dumbly proclaiming that “sex work is work.”

Sex work is work. The federal gov has done almost nothing to help people in months. We must pass stimulus checks, UI, small biz relief, hospital funding, etc. Keep the focus of shame there, not on marginalizing people surviving a pandemic without help. https://t.co/eYib7310Rs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2020

It’s one thing to point out that the woman shouldn’t be put on blast for choosing to put herself out there, so to speak. But AOC is essentially glorifying sex work, and she doesn’t deserve the fawning treatment she’s getting from woke lefty feminists.

Yikes. I can’t shame an EMT trying to make ends meet, but my goodness you do realize there is a really big problem with sex trafficking and this site is probably a tool used for it? — Tim (@timmydemery) December 16, 2020

“sex work is work” according to AOC. You know, it’s almost as if someone is trying to normalize human trafficking and exploitation. After all, that’s “sex work.” And that’s work. https://t.co/hcSaUFviHk — Doctor Seattle Independent (@SeattleIndpdnt) December 16, 2020

Sex work isn’t just “work.” “Sex work” is characterized in large part by exploitation, trafficking, rape and child abuse. https://t.co/kCneG4W26y — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 16, 2020

Quite a few of AOC’s critics actually pointed out that “sex work” isn’t so much “work” as it is exploitative, abusive, and dangerous.

This thread in particular offers a powerful rebuttal to AOC’s attempt to wrap “sex work” up in a pretty package:

1. This is too important to let pass by. Thread. When I was young and stupid, I believed prostitution should be legalized. I’m libertarian at heart. “People can do what they want,” I reasoned. In the last 10 years, I’ve worked with a nonprofit that serves trafficked women. pic.twitter.com/banjB0P8Gx — Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) December 16, 2020

2. Sex work is not what they want, 98% of the time. There is almost always a pimp controlling the woman (or girl). There is almost always a history of childhood sexual abuse. Sometimes, the girls are just flat out kidnapped. Sometimes, they’re groomed into it. — Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) December 16, 2020

3. The rise of “only fans” has just given pimps new avenues to make money. The handful of women who are not coerced into the industry do not justify the vast majority who are. It’s insane that someone like AOC could claim to oppose sexual assault and still say “sex work is work” — Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) December 16, 2020

That’s an important point: Lauren Kwei, the subject of the New York Post’s story, apparently did her OnlyFans work of her own volition. Many other so-called “sex workers” don’t have that luxury.

4. Let me bring this home for guys (straight guys). Imagine if someone forced you to masturbate another man to the point where he ejaculated. Then you would be required to clean him off, caress him & encourage him to come see you again soon. Does that sound like just “work”? — Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) December 16, 2020

5. Do you think a 17 year old girl would feel any differently if she was made to pleasure a 48 year old maintenance worker? And I haven’t even mentioned sexual penetration. All of this is invasive & dehumanizing. “Sex work” is not “work” in any humane sense. — Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) December 16, 2020

6. It leaves life long emotional scars. Through the nonprofit, I’ve spoken with “high dollar” call girls who were flown around the country to have sex with the wealthy & powerful, in nice hotels or private residences. They were still being trafficked. They still wanted out. — Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) December 16, 2020

7. AOC is advocating for rape, misery, life long severe trauma and child abuse. She doesn’t realize it, but that is what she’s doing. The end. — Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) December 16, 2020

With one more note:

ADDENDUM for those arguing that these bad things only occur because sex work is criminalized. Wrong. Trafficking still rampages in countries with legalized prostitution. Usually, the girls are imported from impoverished countries. It’s not far from Season 2 of The Wire. — Political Sock (@PoliticalSock) December 16, 2020

